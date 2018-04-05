TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects its EPS for 2018 will be between $1.60 and $1.75, which reflects year-over-year growth of 20% at the mid-point. It anticipates organic sales to be up around 3% and operating margin to be in the 10-12% range this year. TriMas remains focused on realignment actions through its new segment structure. Further, it is expected to benefit from the company’s focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model. Also, its continued efforts to improve quality and on-time delivery will drive the Aerospace segment’s results. Stable order patterns and consistent demand level will also assist the segment’s performance. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, TriMas' results will be marred by currency volatility. Escalating steel prices will also put pressure on margin performance.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRS. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price objective on shares of TriMas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

TRS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 133,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TriMas has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.36 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in TriMas by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,879,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 134,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,375 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TriMas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

