Trinity Mirror (TNI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) in a report issued on Wednesday.

TNI has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on shares of Trinity Mirror in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.08) price target on shares of Trinity Mirror in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trinity Mirror from GBX 75 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.19) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Trinity Mirror stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 81.30 ($1.14). 62,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,597. Trinity Mirror has a twelve month low of GBX 65.20 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 121.75 ($1.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Mirror’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Simon Fox sold 73,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £62,786.02 ($88,133.10).

Trinity Mirror Company Profile

Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.

