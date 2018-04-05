Tristar Coin (TSTR) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Tristar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,028.00 and $640.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tristar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tristar Coin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000786 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin Coin Profile

TSTR is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. The official website for Tristar Coin is www.tristarcoin.com. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin.

Tristar Coin Coin Trading

Tristar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tristar Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tristar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

