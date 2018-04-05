TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One TRON token can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, YoBit and BitFlip. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00696075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00185506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00176878 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 tokens. The official website for TRON is tronlab.com. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Qryptos, Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail, HitBTC, BitFlip, CoolCoin, Tidex, Binance, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, IDEX, EtherDelta, YoBit and Token Store. It is not possible to purchase TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

