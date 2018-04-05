TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One TRON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Token Store. In the last week, TRON has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00692739 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00184681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00176748 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 tokens. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tronlab.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron is a blockchain-based protocol for a free content entertainment system, allowing each user to freely publish, store and own data, and in the decentralized autonomous form, decides the distribution, subscription and push of contents and enables content creators by releasing, circulating and dealing with digital assets, thus forming a decentralized content entertainment ecosystem. Tronix ix an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, acting as the basic unit of account on the platform. “

TRON Token Trading

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Liqui, CoolCoin, IDEX, Mercatox, BitFlip, YoBit, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EtherDelta, Binance, Token Store and Tidex. It is not possible to buy TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.