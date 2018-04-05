tronc (TRNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of tronc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Noble Financial raised shares of tronc to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of tronc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of tronc in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. tronc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get tronc alerts:

Shares of TRNC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.74, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.00. tronc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $435.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. tronc had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 53.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that tronc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of tronc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of tronc during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of tronc during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of tronc by 81.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of tronc during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “tronc (TRNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/tronc-trnc-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

About tronc

tronc, Inc, formerly Tribune Publishing Company, is a media company. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated over 150 titles in nine markets. Its portfolio of news and information brands are in markets, including Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Hartford, Connecticut; Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Newport News, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for tronc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tronc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.