Tronox Ltd (TROX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,156 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tronox worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS dropped their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Tronox to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tronox to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

