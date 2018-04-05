Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Incorporated is a producer and marketer of titanium products. Products offered by the Company includes: titanium ore and titanium dioxide (TiO2); mineral sands products; and electrolytic and speciality chemicals. Titanium products offered by Tronox find its application in paints, coatings and plastics. The electrolytic and specialty chemicals find s application in the paper and battery industries. Tronox’s mineral sands operations consist of two product streams – titanium feedstock, which includes ilmenite, natural rutile, titanium slag and synthetic rutile; and zircon, which is contained in the mineral sands extracted to capture natural titanium feedstock. Tronox operates three separate mining operations: KZN Sands and Namakwa Sands located in South Africa and Perth in Western Australia. Production of electrolytic and specialty chemicals is carried out in United States. Tronox Incorporated is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Tronox alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. UBS lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

TROX stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,492,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,634 shares in the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,434,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/tronox-trox-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About Tronox

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.