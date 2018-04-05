Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Sells 4,858 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,593,000 after buying an additional 130,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,268,000 after buying an additional 1,509,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,009,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.86. 1,654,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $344,350.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

