TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 190,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $6,036,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 233,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.56 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102,477.23, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

