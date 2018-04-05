Dow Chemical (DWDP) Stake Decreased by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Dow Chemical makes up 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DWDP. HSBC upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Dow Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144,492.58, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. Dow Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

