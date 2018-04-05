Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Sells $15,855,840.00 in Stock

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Director Evan Clark Williams sold 546,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $15,855,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,121,258 shares in the company, valued at $61,601,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Clark Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $19,237,164.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,300 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $17,432,433.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Evan Clark Williams sold 546,200 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $18,221,232.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $409,688.51.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $443,446.99.

TWTR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. 24,285,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,220,408. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,679.91, a PE ratio of 477.33, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Twitter had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,484,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,038,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Twitter by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 94,780 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Twitter by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

