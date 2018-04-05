Financial Review: Telaria (TLRA) versus Twitter (TWTR)

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Telaria alerts:

Telaria has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telaria and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria 1.89% -16.40% -8.98% Twitter -4.42% 0.77% 0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Telaria shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telaria and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 3 0 3.00 Twitter 7 18 7 0 2.00

Telaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 67.12%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $23.03, indicating a potential downside of 20.65%. Given Telaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telaria is more favorable than Twitter.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telaria and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $43.80 million 4.32 $2.22 million N/A N/A Twitter $2.44 billion 8.92 -$108.06 million $0.06 483.83

Telaria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Summary

Twitter beats Telaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The company's technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.