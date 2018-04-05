Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of NuVasive worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,866,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,647,000 after buying an additional 171,455 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,559,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,514,000 after buying an additional 187,863 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,542,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 800,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $43,226,000.

In other NuVasive news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2,749.47, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research set a $74.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NuVasive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

