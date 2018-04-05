Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $19.86 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $48,492.31, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

