People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of People's United Financial worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in People's United Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 301,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in People's United Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 144,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in People's United Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in People's United Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 97,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in People's United Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other People's United Financial news, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $109,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,614.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,533. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6,470.16, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88. People's United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $20.26.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.70 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of People's United Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

