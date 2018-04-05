Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Synovus (SNV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Synovus (NYSE:SNV) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Synovus worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Synovus in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Synovus by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synovus by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Synovus by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,470,000 after buying an additional 291,904 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Synovus has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5,796.40, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.60 million. Synovus had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that Synovus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Synovus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

Synovus declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synovus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synovus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.67 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Synovus in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synovus in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Synovus news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $123,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

