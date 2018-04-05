Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.05 Million Stake in FirstService Corp (FSV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of FirstService worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,895,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,036,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 262,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 150,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FirstService by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 612,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 43,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,511.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.13 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential, and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

