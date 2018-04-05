Bunge Limited (BG) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,371 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of Bunge worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge by 48.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bunge by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NYSE:BG opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,211.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

