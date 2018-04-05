Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

CW opened at $136.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,941.45, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $140.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $611.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP K Christopher Farkas sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $84,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $169,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,814.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,070 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

