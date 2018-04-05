Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 137,137 Shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.48% of Quality Care Properties worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Quality Care Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 19,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Quality Care Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quality Care Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Quality Care Properties stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCP. TheStreet upgraded Quality Care Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Quality Care Properties Company Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

