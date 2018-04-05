Hospital Co. of America (HCA) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Hospital Co. of America worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hospital Co. of America by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 507,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,780 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the third quarter worth $24,410,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America during the third quarter worth $5,802,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 50.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 523,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,630,000 after buying an additional 175,158 shares during the period. Finally, Leucadia National Corp acquired a new position in Hospital Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $5,052,547.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 35,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $3,705,982.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,422.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock worth $48,186,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Hospital Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33,352.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Hospital Co. of America had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hospital Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About Hospital Co. of America

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

