Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Hill-Rom at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5,659.18, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.00 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

