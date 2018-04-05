Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,677 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $260,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,503,347 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,919,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,180.89, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.12 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

About Nextera Energy Partners

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

