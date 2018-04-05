Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,881 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.30% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.53% and a negative net margin of 261.18%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

