Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,532,000 after buying an additional 277,214 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after buying an additional 386,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,289.61, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Zogenix from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

