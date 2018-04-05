Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 339,884 Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1,647.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,884 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 22.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

