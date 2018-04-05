Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.36 Million Position in Veritex Holdings (VBTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Veritex worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 627,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,395.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 55,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,611,111.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Veritex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Veritex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $652.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Veritex had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

