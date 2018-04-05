Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.49 Million Stake in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of CEVA worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $803.23, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. CEVA had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut CEVA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $31,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

