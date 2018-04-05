Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 61,209 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.55% of PennantPark Floating Rate worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate alerts:

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.28 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $507.91, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.57.

PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. PennantPark Floating Rate had a net margin of 47.64% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. PennantPark Floating Rate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,400 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 61,209 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-2-93-million-holdings-in-pennantpark-floating-rate-pflt-updated.html.

PennantPark Floating Rate Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.