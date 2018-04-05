Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $88.73 and a 1-year high of $108.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

