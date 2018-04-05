PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,331,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,120,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,610,000 after buying an additional 794,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,839,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after buying an additional 521,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,815,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,679,000 after buying an additional 468,841 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,043.69, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $375,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

