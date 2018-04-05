Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.73% of Hibbett Sports worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 963.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 178,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.62, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories.

