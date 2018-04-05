Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 28,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $28,938.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $443,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,240.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.00 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

