509,788 Shares in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 509,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Horizon Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 164.8% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 53,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2,271.07, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS set a $20.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

