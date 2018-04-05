Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Installed Building Prods (IBP)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Installed Building Prods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBP. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Installed Building Prods in the fourth quarter valued at $22,785,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Prods in the fourth quarter valued at $21,124,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Prods in the fourth quarter valued at $6,969,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Prods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,533,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Prods by 31.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Prods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Installed Building Prods in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Prods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Prods in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Prods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Prods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Prods stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Installed Building Prods has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,785.87, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.20). Installed Building Prods had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $299.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Prods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Prods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

