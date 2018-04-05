Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $7.77 Million Position in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Qualys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2,775.45, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Qualys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other news, VP Amer Deeba sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 28,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,890,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,907.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,239. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

