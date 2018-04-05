Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $145,000 in First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (FDD) Stock

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX (NYSEARCA:FDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period.

Get First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX alerts:

FDD stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.0549 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/two-sigma-securities-llc-acquires-shares-of-10552-first-trust-dj-stox-sel-div-30-idx-fdd-updated-updated.html.

First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ STOX Sel Div 30 IDX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.