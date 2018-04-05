Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 103,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 276.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

