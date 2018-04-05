14,885 Shares in American Capital (ACSF) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACSF. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in American Capital by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Capital by 958.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Capital by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in American Capital by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 31,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACSF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American Capital has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $111.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 18th. American Capital’s payout ratio is 98.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACSF. ValuEngine cut shares of American Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/two-sigma-securities-llc-invests-157000-in-american-capital-senior-floating-ltd-acsf-stock-updated-updated.html.

American Capital Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.