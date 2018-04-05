Comparing U.S. Bancorp (USB) and Deutsche Bank (DB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Deutsche Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Deutsche Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 25.91% 13.89% 1.32% Deutsche Bank -2.34% -1.28% -0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Bancorp and Deutsche Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 3 10 7 0 2.20 Deutsche Bank 3 6 1 0 1.80

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $57.97, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Deutsche Bank has a consensus target price of $18.03, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. Given Deutsche Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Deutsche Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Bank pays out -35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Deutsche Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $24.00 billion 3.49 $6.22 billion $3.42 14.82 Deutsche Bank $43.11 billion 0.67 -$847.72 million ($0.60) -23.13

U.S. Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. It offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, it offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,067 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, and through online services and over mobile devices, as well as operates a network of 4,771 ATMs. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The company's Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The company's Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

