UBM (UBM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

UBM (LON:UBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BNP Paribas in a report released on Thursday.

UBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on UBM from GBX 760 ($10.67) to GBX 810 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs downgraded UBM to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 827 ($11.61) to GBX 963 ($13.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.77) price objective on shares of UBM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBM to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($9.48) to GBX 930 ($13.05) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 868.36 ($12.19).

Shares of UBM stock opened at GBX 932.50 ($13.09) on Thursday. UBM has a 1-year low of GBX 639 ($8.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 957.50 ($13.44).

In other UBM news, insider Terry Neil purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 919 ($12.90) per share, with a total value of £5,376.15 ($7,546.53). Also, insider Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.05), for a total transaction of £1,090,629.60 ($1,530,923.08). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 638 shares of company stock worth $583,286.

About UBM

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

