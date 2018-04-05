Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Senior Living worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Capital Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-acquires-10289-shares-of-capital-senior-living-co-csu-updated.html.

Capital Senior Living Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.