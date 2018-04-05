UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,725 Shares of Convergys (NYSE:CVG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Convergys (NYSE:CVG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Convergys worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVG. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Convergys by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 912,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after buying an additional 377,481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Convergys by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,841,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 196,887 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Convergys by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 128,569 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Convergys by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 128,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Convergys by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 122,377 shares during the last quarter.

CVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Convergys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of Convergys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVG opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Convergys has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2,022.02, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Convergys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

