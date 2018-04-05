Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Prestige Brands worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Prestige Brands by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after buying an additional 972,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prestige Brands by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,685,000 after buying an additional 821,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Brands by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 264,057 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Prestige Brands by 906.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 628,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after buying an additional 76,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prestige Brands in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of Prestige Brands stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,750.28, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.19. Prestige Brands has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $270.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 38.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts expect that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary E. Costley bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $266,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at $393,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William P’pool bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $679,575. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-acquires-3949-shares-of-prestige-brands-pbh-updated-updated.html.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.