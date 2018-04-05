Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Select Medical worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,293.18, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-acquires-4966-shares-of-select-medical-holdings-sem-updated-updated.html.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.