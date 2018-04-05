UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify Inc (US) were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

SHOP opened at $123.15 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11,922.32, a P/E ratio of -287.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US)’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Vetr downgraded Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

