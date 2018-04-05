Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $75.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2477 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

