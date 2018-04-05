UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,878 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HubSpot by 29.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in HubSpot by 25.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4,069.76, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

In related news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $667,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $2,153,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,500 shares of company stock worth $11,028,935. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

