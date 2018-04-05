UBS Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($143.21) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.63 ($120.53).

Basf stock traded up €2.39 ($2.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €84.40 ($104.20). 3,410,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($121.85).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

